IT services provider CGI posts loss on Logica acquisition costs

Nov 28 Canadian IT services company CGI Group Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss on Logica-related acquisition and integration costs.

CGI posted a loss of C$168 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$70 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company completed the $2.64 billion acquisition of its larger Anglo-Dutch rival Logica Plc in August.