C.H. Robinson to buy Freightquote.com for $365 mln

Dec 1 Logistics services provider C.H. Robinson
Worldwide Inc said it would buy online shipping
provider Freightquote.com Inc for $365 million in cash.
Freightquote.com is one of the largest internet-based
freight brokers in the United States and makes more than 1
million shipments across North America every year.
"E-commerce is going to be a bigger part of future supply
chain services and Freightquote brings us a leading solution in
our industry," C.H. Robinson Chief Executive John Wiehoff said
in a statement.
C.H. Robinson said it would likely increase its existing
revolving credit facility to finance the acquisition, which is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.
Freightquote.com, founded by Tim Barton in 1998, has annual
revenue of more than $600 million and operates truckload,
less-than-truckload, expedited services and intermodal freight
businesses, according to its website.
The deal will be C.H. Robinson's third since 2012, when the
third-party logistics provider bought Phoenix International and
Apreo Logistics.
Although C.H. Robinson has not been particularly
acquisitive, merger activity in the U.S. logistics industry has
picked up in recent years.
PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a report in April that
valuations for targets within the industry were recovering in
developed economies "regardless of whether strategic or
financial investors were involved." (r.reuters.com/xyg98v)
Neovia Logistics LLC, backed by Caterpillar Inc,
sold itself to Goldman Sachs' private equity arm and buyout firm
Rhone Capital LLC in October.
C.H. Robinson, which has a market capitalization of nearly
$11 billion, had cash and equivalents of $127.7 million as of
Sept. 30, according to regulatory filings.
Analysts expect the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company's
revenue to rise about 5 percent to $13.45 billion for the year
ending Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is acting as financial adviser to
Freightquote.com.
