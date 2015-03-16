版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一

Shares of logistics company C.H. Robinson could jump -Barron's

March 15 Greater demand for logistics services could propel the shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by as much as 50 percent, according to Barron's.

A truck driver shortage is an opportunity for companies such as Robinson, which matches customers with transportation providers, the Barron's article said.

Several new regulatory changes could also feed demand for freight brokers, the article said.

Robinson shares closed at $73.45 on Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)
汤森路透"信任原则

