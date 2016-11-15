Exxon in negotiations with Chad over record $74 bln fine - Bbg

Nov 15 Exxon Mobil Corp is negotiating
with Chad about a record $74 billion fine the U.S. oil company
was told to pay by a court in the central African nation over
unpaid royalties, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Exxon has appealed the Oct. 5 Chad court ruling, but the
appeals court hearing has been delayed because of the talks,
Bloomberg reported, citing a lawyer for Exxon. (bloom.bg/2fRpf5n)
The court decision fined a consortium that Exxon led over
44 trillion CFA francs ($73.44 billion) - nearly four times BP's
record Deepwater Horizon settlement.
($1 = 599.1400 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)