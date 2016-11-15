UPDATE 2-Exxon in negotiations with Chad over record $74 bln fine -Bbg

(Adds Exxon response)
Nov 15 Exxon Mobil Corp is negotiating
with Chad over a record $74 billion fine the U.S. oil company
was told to pay by a court in the central African nation over
unpaid royalties, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Exxon has appealed the Oct. 5 court ruling, but the appeals
court hearing has been delayed because of the talks, Bloomberg
reported, citing a lawyer for Exxon. (bloom.bg/2fRpf5n)
Exxon declined to comment.
The court decision fined a consortium led by Exxon over 44
trillion CFA francs ($73.44 billion) - nearly four times BP's
Deepwater Horizon settlement and roughly seven times Chad's
annual gross domestic product.
The consortium, which includes Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas and Chadian oil company SNT, were found to
owe the country nearly 484 billion CFA francs ($808 million) in
royalties, according to the court judgment.
It did not explain why the penalty amounted to more than 90
times that amount.
The unpaid royalties stem from a dispute over fees, sources
in the Chadian Finance Ministry have told Reuters. The Finance
Ministry, they said, is seeking a 2 percent royalty fee from the
consortium, a rate the defendants have said is higher than the
agreed level.
Petronas and SNT could not immediately be reached for
comment.
($1 = 599.1400 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru and Ernest Scheyder
in Houston; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Sandra Maler)