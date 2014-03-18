Chad oil workers end strike after Chinese employers raise pay

N'DJAMENA, March 18 Workers in Chad's oil
exploration sector have ended a strike after securing a 20
percent wage increase and better conditions from their Chinese
employers, a union leader said on Tuesday.
The eight-day strike by 1,500 workers, which ended on
Monday, did not affect the Central African country's 120,000
barrel per day (bpd) output or operations at its 20,000 bpd
refinery.
Union leader Lagmet Harge told Reuters that a deal had been
reached late last week with the Great Wall Drilling Corporation
- a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) -
and with oil services firm China National Logging Corporation.
"Our two employers have agreed to raise our salaries by 20
percent. They also accepted to improve conditions,"
"These decisions are contained in minutes signed on Friday
between the parties following mediation by the petroleum
ministry," he said.
The strike was the second this year in Chad by employees at
the two Chinese firms.
The workers are at sites in the Bongor Basin and the Logone
region near the southern border with Cameroon.
Landlocked Chad began exporting oil in 2003 when it
completed a 1,000 km pipeline to the Atlantic coast via
Cameroon. Oil major ExxonMobil and CNPC are active in
the country's oil sector.