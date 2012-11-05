Chalco looking into Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi project - exec

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TIANJIN, China Nov 5 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) is willing to get involved in the Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia, owned by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, the firm's senior vice president Liu Xiangmin said on Monday.
Turquoise Hill, previously know as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, is controlled by Rio Tinto Ltd .
"If Rio Tinto and its shareholders think Chalco has added-value for them, Chalco is still willing to be involved in the project. It's a mutual choice. We keep the option open." he told Reuters on the sidelines of a mining conference in Tianjin.
In October Chalco, China's top aluminium producer, dropped a $926 million bid for a majority stake in Canada's Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd , which is owned by what is now Turquoise Hill, due to political opposition from Mongolia.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"