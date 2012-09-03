UPDATE 1-Chalco drops $926 mln offer for Mongolia coal miner

* Chalco drops offer for Southgobi due to political
opposition
* Offer withdrawal seen positive for both Chalco and
Southgobi
* Mongolia wary of Chinese investment in mining sector
HONG KONG, Sept 3 Chalco
has dropped its $926 million offer for a majority stake in
Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd
in the face of stiff political opposition.
The state-controlled Chinese aluminium giant's April bid
triggered a sharp backlash in Mongolia, which in May passed a
law limiting foreign ownership to 49 percent for companies in
strategic sectors including mining.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which owns a 58
percent stake in SouthGobi, said in a statement on Monday that
there was "minimal prospect of obtaining the necessary
regulatory approvals within an acceptable timeframe".
Shares of SouthGobi, which owns large coal projects in
Mongolia close to the Chinese border, have wilted since April as
the C$8.48 per share bid by state-controlled Aluminum
Corporation of China Ltd, or Chalco, ran into opposition from
the Mongolian government.
The firm's Hong Kong-listed shares slumped 5.57 percent on
Monday ahead of the widely-expected announcement to close at
HK$20.35. The Toronto listed shares last traded at C$2.69.
"This is good news for both Chalco and SouthGobi," said
Helen Lau, analyst at UOB Kay Hian,
"For Chalco it wouldn't need to pay such a high premium for
SouthGobi shares and for SouthGobi now the political risk has
been removed and that probably will see the company returning to
normal production and sales."
MININING OPERATION SUSPENDED
SouthGobi's second-quarter profit plunged after Mongolia
suspended its mining licence following Chalco's bid.
Operations at its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi mine in the south of
the country had been "fully curtailed" since June 30 and were
not expected to resume in the third quarter, SouthGobi said last
month.
The proposed deal had the backing of Turquoise Hill, but
Mongolia is becoming wary about the growing Chinese presence in
its mining sector.
The former Soviet satellite, landlocked between China and
Russia, passed a controversial law in May aimed at capping
foreign ownership in the mining, finance, media and
telecommunications sectors
Bids above $75 million or involving state-owned firms like
Chalco that aim for majority control are subject to scrutiny by
a government panel.
Chalco has been investing in coal, iron ore and electricity
projects as the profit margin for its core aluminium business
shrinks.