UPDATE 2-Chalco drops $926 mln bid for Mongolian coal miner

* Chalco drops offer for SouthGobi due to political
opposition
* Withdrawal positive for both Chalco and SouthGobi-analyst
* Mongolia wary of Chinese investment in mining sector
HONG KONG, Sept 3 Chalco
has dropped its $926 million bid for a majority stake in
Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd
in the face of stiff political opposition.
Home to some of the world's biggest unexploited mineral
deposits, Mongolia has become one of the hottest destinations
for billions of dollars of mining investment, but the government
is wary about the growing Chinese presence in the sector.
The state-controlled Chinese aluminium giant's April bid for
control of SouthGobi was the trigger for a law passed in May
that limits foreign ownership to 49 percent for companies in
strategic sectors including mining.
The government has also suspended a plan by an international
consortium involving China Shenhua Energy and
U.S.-based Peabody to develop Mongolia's giant Tavan
Tolgoi coal mine.
Chalco and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which owns
a 58 percent stake in SouthGobi, both cited the difficulty of
obtaining regulatory approvals for the failure of the bid.
SouthGobi's Hong Kong-listed shares slumped 5.57 percent on
Monday ahead of the widely-expected announcement to close at
HK$20.35. The Toronto listed shares last traded at C$2.69, well
short of the C$8.48 per share bid from Aluminum Corporation of
China Ltd, or Chalco.
MININING OPERATION SUSPENDED
SouthGobi, which owns large coal projects close to the
border of energy-hungry China, saw its second-quarter profit
plunge after Mongolia suspended its mining licence following
Chalco's bid.
Operations at its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi mine in the south of
the country had been "fully curtailed" since June 30 and were
not expected to resume in the third quarter, SouthGobi said last
month.
"This is good news for both Chalco and SouthGobi," said
Helen Lau, analyst at UOB Kay Hian.
"For Chalco it wouldn't need to pay such a high premium for
SouthGobi shares and for SouthGobi now the political risk has
been removed and that probably will see the company returning to
normal production and sales."
The former Soviet satellite, landlocked between China and
Russia, passed the controversial law in May aimed at capping
foreign ownership in the mining, finance, media and
telecommunications sectors.
Bids above $75 million or involving state-owned firms like
Chalco that aim for majority control are subject to scrutiny by
a government panel.
Chalco has been investing in coal, iron ore and electricity
projects as the profit margin for its core aluminium business
shrinks.
In April, it agreed to buy 29.9 percent of Winsway Coking
Coal Holdings Ltd, which transports coking coal from
Mongolia to China, for HK$2.39 billion ($307.92 million)