Chalco ends Winsway bid, walks away from second Mongolia coal deal

* Perrigo announces FDA final approval for the generic version of Axiron topical solution, 30 mg/1.5 ml Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Sept 29 Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) has ended an agreement to buy a 29.9 percent stake in Winsway Coking Coal as it would not be able to win approvals from Chinese and overseas authorities by the Sept. 30 deadline, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Friday.
The move comes weeks after Chalco abandoned plans to buy a majority stake in Canada's Mongolia-focused coal miner South Gobi Resources due to political hurdles.
Chalco had said in April that it would buy a stake in Winsway, which supplies Mongolian coking coal imported into China, for $308 million.
* Easyvista posts strong FY 2016 earnings growth with robust saas sales; investor confidence propels aggressive innovation and market expansion
* Futures up: Dow 155 pts, S&P 16.75 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)