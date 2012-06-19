Chinalco unit launches HK IPO without M. Stanley, UBS

HONG KONG, June 19 A unit of China's state-owned
aluminum producer Chinalco on Tuesday launched a pared-down
Hong Kong IPO without Morgan Stanley and UBS,
which may have dropped out on co n cerns over the unit's dealings
in Iran, sources said.
The deal could raise up to $200 million, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR reported, with China International Capital Corp
(CICC) and Guangfa Securities as its bookrunners.
China Aluminum International Engineering, or Chalieco, had
planned to raise up to $500 million in March, when concerns over
its business contracts in Iran prompted it to delay the IPO.
.
Chalieco, an infrastructure engineering and technology
company, and subsidiary CNPT, had three contracts in Iran,
according to a preliminary IPO prospectus.
Two sources said the global banks dropped out on concerns
over the impact of Western sanctions on Iran, while a third
source added Chalieco was not happy with Morgan Stanley and UBS
after the deal was delayed from the original launch date in
March. The sources declined to offer more detail.
A Chalieco spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment on
the offering. Morgan Stanley declined comment, while UBS didn't
return a request for comment.
Chalieco's business in Iran dates back to 2005, when the
company signed a $900 million contract to design and build an
aluminum smelting plant in the country. It signed another 200
million euros ($252 million) contract in 2008 and its CNPT unit
entered into a $4.7 million deal in 2010 to supply a cold
rolling mill to an Iranian company.
Chalieco served a notice to terminate its 2005 and 2008
contracts on May 8, while CNPT terminated on March 15 its
contract.
U.S. government sanctions on Iran prohibit American
companies from engaging in any transactions, including financing
or brokering, related to goods or services of Iranian origin or
goods or services owned or controlled by the Iranian government.
U.S. investors are also barred from making any new
investments in Iran or in property owned or controlled by the
Iranian government.
The company operates in over 10 countries, with most of its
overseas sales coming from India and Vietnam.
The company had 16.4 million yuan ($2.6 million) in revenue
for its Iran services in 2009 and 18.2 million yuan in 2011, the
IPO documents showed. By comparison, revenue in 2009 totalled
9.55 billion yuan and 12.2 billion in 2011.