Australia's Challenger sells 25 pct stake in Kapstream to US fund

SYDNEY, July 2 Australian investment manager
Challenger Ltd on Thursday said it sold its 25 percent
stake in global fixed income fund manager Kapstream Capital Pty
Ltd to Janus Capital Group for A$45 million ($34.36
million).
Challenger will book a pre-tax profit of A$40 million from
the sale in the 2016 financial year, it said in a statement.
This is the first time that Challenger has sold down an
equity stake in one of its 14 boutique funds, Chief Executive
Officer Brian Benari told Reuters in a telephone interview, in a
transaction he calls "unusual".
"We're looking from a longer-term perspective," Benari said.
"We see this as building a relationship with Janus that could
give rise to opportunities around product and distribution."
Janus is spending at least $85 million to buy a majority
interest in Kapstream, which managed $6.6 billion in assets as
of March 31.
Shares in the Australian company, which manages A$60.4
billion in assets, rose 1.5 percent to A$6.89 in early trading
on Thursday, outperforming the benchmark index that was
up 0.8 percent.
($1 = 1.3098 Australian dollars)
