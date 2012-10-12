Champion Technologies seeks $2 bln in sale - Bloomberg

BRIEF-SweeGen says U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for co's sweetener
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
Oct 12 Privately-held Champion Technologies Inc, which makes oilfield specialty chemicals, is seeking a sale that could value the company at about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Champion Technologies, which competes with Schlumberger NV , Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc, may strike a deal with a larger competitor, the agency said.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former Moody's Investors Service managing director and said he deserves none of the $863.8 million that Moody's agreed to pay to settle claims it inflated mortgage ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.