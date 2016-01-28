Luxury goods maker Chanel says CEO Chiquet is leaving - NYT

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
Jan 27 French luxury goods maker Chanel said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Maureen Chiquet will leave the company by the end of January, the New York Times reported.
Chiquet, who has been CEO since 2007, is leaving "due to differences of opinion about the strategic direction of the company," the NYT quoted Chanel as saying. (nyti.ms/1NBNUlH)
Chairman Alain Wertheimer will take over operational responsibilities as the company seeks a new leader, the Times reported.
The news of Chiquet's departure came just a day after Chanel exhibited its latest haute couture collection in Paris.
Chanel could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.