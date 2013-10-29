版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 16:30 BJT

BRIEF-Chongqing ChangAn Auto 9-mth profit jumps, JV with Ford helps

Oct 29 Chongqing ChangAn Automobile Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 415 percent y/y at 953.5 million yuan ($156.7 million)

* Says revenue, profit rose as overall auto sales, sales from JV with Ford Motor increased sharply

Source text in Chinese:Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐