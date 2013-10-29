BRIEF-Chongqing ChangAn Auto 9-mth profit jumps, JV with Ford helps

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Oct 29 Chongqing ChangAn Automobile Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 415 percent y/y at 953.5 million yuan ($156.7 million)
* Says revenue, profit rose as overall auto sales, sales from JV with Ford Motor increased sharply
Source text in Chinese:Further company coverage:
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.