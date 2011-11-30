UPDATE 1-Changyou to buy 17173.com from Sohu for $162.5 mln

Nov 29 Chinese online game developer and
operator Changyou.com Ltd said it will buy game
information portal 17173.com from search engine firm Sohu
for $162.5 million in cash.
As part of the deal, Sohu agreed not to compete with
Changyou in the 17173 business for five years after the closing
of the transaction, Changyou said.
17173.com is a news provider and advertising medium for
games in China.
"As a leading online destination for gamers in China, 17173
has strong media presence in the games sector and a vast base of
users for which we can develop services and tools to grow 17173
into a leading platform and one-stop-shop service-provider for
gamers," Changyou's chief executive, Tao Wang, said in a
statement.