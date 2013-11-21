版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 12:46 BJT

BRIEF-Changyou to buy majority stake in social communication software provider Raidcall

Nov 20 Changyou.Com Ltd : * Changyou to acquire a majority stake in social communication software

provider raidcall * Deal for $50 million * Says acquisition accelerates changyou's progress toward creating a global

gamer platform * Will acquire 62.5% of equity interests of co of kalends outside China that

will hold all assets associated with raidcall * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐