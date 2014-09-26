Casino mogul Wynn sues short-seller Chanos for alleged slander

Sept 26 Casino mogul Steve Wynn has filed a lawsuit accusing prominent short-seller Jim Chanos of slander.

In a complaint filed on Thursday, Wynn said Chanos had told several people at an "invitation-only" event in Berkeley, California, on or about April 25 that Wynn and his company, Wynn Resorts Ltd, had violated the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Wynn said the statement was false and defamatory, that Chanos had made it with reckless disregard of the truth, and that no official agency had ever suggested there is reliable evidence that he or his company had violated the FCPA.

Chanos did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment. Wynn, Wynn Resorts and their lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for alleged injury to Wynn's reputation and emotional distress.

Chanos is a hedge fund manager who runs Kynikos Associates LP in New York. He is known for short-selling, which involves bets that stock prices will go down rather than up.

The case is Wynn et al v. Chanos, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 14-04329. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)