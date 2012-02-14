South Korea's SK in talks with U.S. oil co-source

Feb 14 South Korea's SK Group
is in talks to take over privately held U.S. oil and gas company
Chaparral Energy, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
The talks were previously reported by South Korean financial
publication Money Today, which said that SK was in talks to buy
a controlling stake of the U.S. company for 2 trillion won
($1.77 billion).
Private equity firm CCMP owns 36 percent of Chaparral and
the company's chairman and chief executive, Mark Fischer, owns
26 percent, according to a February 2011 presentation.
Chesapeake Energy has a 20 percent stake in the company
and Altoma Energy owns around 15 percent.
Chaparral finished 2010 with reserves of about 149.3 million
barrels of oil equivalent, with core assets in central Oklahom
and the state's Anadarko Basin region, as well as the Permian
Basin in West Texas.
Around 53 percent of the company's production is oil, an
attribute that makes Chaparral attractive to potential buyers as
natural gas prices have plummeted in recent months.
Chaparral and SK Group could not be immediately reached for
comment.