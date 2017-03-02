CORRECTED-ChargePoint says raising $100 mln in funding for Europe expansion

(Corrects ChargePoint's total funding to date to $255 million
instead of $173 million, paragraph 3)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 U.S. electric vehicle
charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Thursday it is
raising $100 million in a funding round led by German automaker
Daimler that will allow it to expand into Europe.
ChargePoint, which operates the world's largest network of
electric vehicle charging systems with over 33,000 charging
ports in the United States, Canada and Mexico, said it had
secured the initial $82 million in funding, and that investors
had committed to the remainder in what would be a second close
soon.
The new funding brings ChargePoint's funding total to date
to $255 million, ChargePoint Chief Executive Pasquale Romano
told Reuters.
Prior investors BMW i Ventures, Linse Capital, Rho Capital
Partners and Braemar Energy Ventures also participated in the
round.
Mercedes-Benz executive Axel Harries will also join
ChargePoint's board of directors, ChargePoint said. Harries
heads Daimler's CASE unit responsible for connected and
autonomous strategies, ride services and electric cars.
Europe is a key market for electric vehicles and European
automakers are ramping up their development of green cars.
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche expects electric vehicles to make up
15 percent to 25 percent of Mercedes sales by 2025.
European automakers, anxious to see more charging
infrastructure established to complement the current network of
nearly 72,000 public charging stations, often fund
infrastructure projects themselves.
Daimler, Volkswagen, BMW and Ford
Motor Co's European division in November created a joint
venture to develop 400 charging stations across Europe beginning
this year.
Romano said the new funding would allow ChargePoint to offer
charging systems at home as well as in workplace, retail centers
and highway fast-chargers in Europe.
The European auto charging market is extremely fragmented,
with no central operator working across segments and countries,
he added.
ChargePoint last year worked with VW and BMW to install 95
fast chargers on the U.S. East and West Coasts.
"They (carmakers) are committed to making sure EV charging
infrastructure propagates in a key way in the markets they care
about," Romano said.
In January, ChargePoint introduced a new scalable platform
to deliver even faster charging of up to 400 kilowatts per port
for the luxury vehicles expected to hit the market in the coming
years.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; editing by Peter Henderson, G
Crosse)