Top US money managers offer stock tips at Chicago charity event

By James Kelleher
CHICAGO, Nov 9 A luxury home builder. A
hardware chain. A plus-size clothing retailer.
Those were some of the companies getting shoutouts on
Wednesday as nearly a dozen of the country's top money managers
shared their best investment ideas for 2012 at a fund-raiser
for children's charities in Chicago.
Leon Cooperman, the billionaire former head of Goldman
Sachs' asset management arm and the founder of Omega Advisors,
told the audience of about about 800 people, who each paid
between $500 and $1,000 to get in, that his top pick for the
coming year was Charming Shoppes Inc (CHRS.O).
Cooperman said the Pennsylvania-based company, which
operates the Lane Bryant, Fashion Bug and Catherines Plus Sizes
clothing stores, was "a beneficiary of the world we live in ...
In 1986, the average woman's size was 8. The average woman's
size today is 16."
He estimated the company's current market value was half
what it should be and predicted Charming Shoppes would be
acquired -- perhaps within the next year.
Barry Sternlicht, the founder of Starwood Capital Group,
expressed optimism that the U.S. housing market was heading for
a recovery. He cited "several encouraging trends," including
falling foreclosure and delinquency rates, and even -- when
distressed and distressed property sales are excluded -- rising
home prices.
So Sternlicht, the former chairman and CEO of Starwood
Hotel and Resorts, said his top picks were all housing-related,
including DIY retailer Lowes Companies Inc (LOW.N) and luxury
homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N).
"The recovery of the housing market in the United States is
a when, not if," Sternlicht said, "It will recover."
Thomas Russo, who oversees $4 billion in separate managed
accounts at Gardner, Russo and Gardner, said that despite the
current turmoil on the continent, two of his favorite stock
picks were European companies: Nestle NESN.VX, the
Swiss-based food company, and Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA), the
French alcoholic beverage company.
"The news of the day doesn't look very good," Russo,
referring to the possibility that Italy would become the latest
European country to spin into a sovereign debt crisis.
"But my business, as a value investor, is to look for 50
cent dollar bills," Russo said. "They're rare to find but you
can find them. And I'd say there's no better place to pick at
the moment than Europe, which is so collectively feared and
despised."
The consensus on Wednesday was that the situation in Europe
would work itself out and that the United States would avoid
falling back into recession.
But Cooperman echoed the feelings of several speakers when
he said the next few years would be hard on millions.
"It is not going to be a feel-good environment," he said.
One in every five workers is either underemployed or unemployed
and that is not going to make for a happy environment."
Other investment managers offering up ideas at the event on
Wednesday included Sam Zell, the chairman of Equity Group
Investments, John Keeley, the founder of Keeley Asset
Management, and Marc Lasry, the chairman and chief executive of
Avenue Capital Group.
The third annual Invest for Kids event raised more than $1
million for seven Chicago-area children's charities, according
to spokeswoman Molly Bett Kovler, including the Illinois
Education Foundation, Open Books, the Daniel Murphy Scholarship
Fund and the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
