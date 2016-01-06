Schwab 'robo adviser' grows to $5.3 billion in its debut year

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
NEW YORK Jan 6 Charles Schwab Corp's automated investment service grew about 29 percent to $5.3 billion at the end of the fourth-quarter, rising despite volatile U.S. financial markets, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, a "robo adviser" that allocates cash among exchange-traded funds according to formulas based on client questionnaires, has been boosted by sign-ups from investors since its launch last March.
The San Francisco-based company previously reported the program's total assets stood at $4.1 billion, as of Sept. 30, the spokeswoman, Alison Wertheim, said.
Competition has spread in the digital financial-advice market. Fidelity Investments said in November it is building an automated portfolio-management service for individual investors, called Fidelity Go. BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager with $4.5 trillion under management, announced it would acquire the automated platform FutureAdvisor in August.
Schwab makes Intelligent Portfolios available to clients directly and through the firm's affiliated third-party financial advisers. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bill Trott)
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment