Schwab's replaces co-head of retail brokerage

Nov 21 John Clendening, co-head of Charles Schwab Corp 's retail brokerage, has stepped down from his role.

Clendening, who has been with Schwab for almost 11 years, is being replaced by Terri Kallsen, executive vice president, who headed up the investor services branch network, wrote Greg Gable, a Schwab spokesman, in an e-mailed statement Friday.

"We made the change believing that Terri is the right person to execute on our plans and strategies," the spokesman wrote. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by James Dalgleish)
