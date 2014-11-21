UPDATE 1-Schwab reorganizes top of retail brokerage unit

(Adds detail about reorganization)

Nov 21 Charles Schwab Corp has reorganized its investor services retail brokerage unit, replacing its co-heads John Clendening and Andy Gill.

The firm has named Terri Kallsen, executive vice president, who headed up the investor services branch network, as its new head of investor services, wrote Greg Gable, a Schwab spokesman, in an e-mailed statement on Friday.

"We made the change believing that Terri is the right person to execute on our plans and strategies," Gable wrote.

Gill has taken on a new responsibility within Schwab's investment management services unit, Gable said. It was not immediately clear if Clendening, who has been with Schwab for almost 11 years, is still with Schwab.

Kallsen has been with Schwab since May 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by James Dalgleish and Richard Chang)