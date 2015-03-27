Pay for top Charles Schwab Corp execs fell 5-10 percent in 2014

NEW YORK, March 27 Walter Bettinger, president
and chief executive of Charles Schwab Corp, earned
$11.8 million in cash, options and restricted stock awards in
2014, 7 percent below the $12.7 million he was paid in 2013.
Five other senior executives of the San Francisco-based
brokerage firm also had pay cuts between 5.4 percent and 10.3
percent to an average of $3.4 million.
Base salaries for Bettinger and all but one executive
remained constant and cash bonuses increased, but each received
fewer restricted stock grants than in 2013, according to
Schwab's annual proxy document filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission on Friday.
Schwab's compensation committee ties cash bonuses to
earnings per share, which rose 22 percent in 2014. But long-term
stock awards and options reflect how much Schwab's return on
equity equals or exceeds its cost of equity. The proxy did not
go into detail but said the formula "reflects the creation of
financial value for stockholders in all phases of the business
cycle and measures the earnings power of the company."
Bettinger received a salary of $1 million, $4.2 million of
cash bonuses, and stock and option awards valued at their grant
date at a cumulative $6.5 million. He took home another $117,179
consisting primarily of dividends and matching contributions
from a retirement plan.
His $11.84 million total, which could change based on the
value of Schwab's stock when the options are exercised and his
restricted stock vests, outpaced those of top executives at
competing firms that offer discount services to retail
investors.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp CEO Frederic Tomczyk was
paid $7.5 million in the company's fiscal year ending at the end
of September 2014. E*Trade Financial Corp Chief Executive Paul
Idzik received $5.3 million.
Charles Schwab, chairman of his eponymous firm, took home
$4.97 million in 2014, down 9.4 percent from 2013. Chief
Financial Officer Joseph Martinetto, who is giving up the title
this year, was awarded $3.2 million, down 10.3 percent from
2013.
Bernard Clark, who leads Schwab's fast-growing business for
independent financial advisers, was paid $2.62 million. His
previous year's compensation was not disclosed because he was
not previously among the company's most senior executives.
James McCool, who oversees products for clients, earned
$4.97 million, down 5.4 percent from 2013. John Clendening, who
lost his position as cohead of Schwab's retail brokerage
operations in late December, earned $2.95 million, down 6.7
percent.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by David Gregorio)