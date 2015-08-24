UPDATE 1-Schwab to pay $2 million for net capital violations

(Adds in second paragraph that the fine is the biggest ever
assessed for capital deficiency)
By Suzanne Barlyn and Jed Horowitz
Aug 24 A Charles Schwab Corp unit has
agreed to a $2 million civil fine for failing to keep sufficient
cash on hand to meet capital requirements on three separate days
last year, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog said on
Monday.
The sanction is the largest ever imposed by the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for net capital
deficiencies, a FINRA spokeswoman said. The regulator also
censured the brokerage unit, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
The capital deficiencies took place between May 15 and July
1, 2014, and ranged from $287 million to $775 million.
Industry rules require that firms keep certain amounts of
net capital, or cash on hand, at all times in order to pay their
obligations amid market fluctuations. The amounts depend on
numerous factors, such as a firm's size and securities it
trades.
The problems at Schwab were caused by its treasury
department's failure to tell its regulatory reporting group
about plans to move $1 billion to the parent company from the
broker on each of the three days, according to FINRA. In each
case Schwab received substantial client funds late in the day
that could not be deployed to its banks, according to the
settlement.
Schwab neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations,
including a finding that its supervisory systems were not
properly designed.
"We regret that our procedures didn't flag the overnight
cash transfers in 2014," Schwab spokesman Greg Gable said in a
statement.
"We made the transfers to the parent company in an effort to
mitigate the Broker Dealer's risk of over-concentrating cash at
any one institution where it had overnight investing
arrangements. The money transferred from the Broker Dealer was
safely with the corporate parent at all times," he said.
The firm identified the problem and reported it to FINRA,
Gable said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Jed Horowitz in New York;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)