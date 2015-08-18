Charles Schwab executive James McCool leaves products post

NEW YORK Aug 18 Charles Schwab Corp
said that James McCool, head of its client solutions group, will
focus on corporate strategic initiatives, effective immediately,
according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
McCool, who has worked with Schwab Chief Executive Officer
Walt Bettinger since 1984, had been in charge of coordinating
products and emerging growth businesses for Schwab brokers and
financial advisers to sell.
McCool's duties will be assumed by Andy Gill, the former
cohead of Schwab's retail branch business, said a spokesman.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)