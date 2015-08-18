UPDATE 1-Charles Schwab executive James McCool leaves products post

By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Aug 18 James McCool, a longtime
Charles Schwab Corp executive who most recently ran its
client solutions group, has moved to a new position involving
"key corporate strategic initiatives," according to a filing on
Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The change was announced internally on Aug. 12 and effective
immediately, the filing said.
Schwab has shaken up its management team several times in
recent years as it switches from a pure discount brokerage firm
serving self-directed investors to a full-service firm offering
fee-based advice along with brokerage.
Andy Gill, who until last November co-headed Schwab's retail
brokerage business, is assuming most of McCool's duties
overseeing products and services sold to customers, Schwab
spokesman Greg Gable wrote in an email to Reuters.
McCool, who retains his executive vice president title, will
be working on projects that are in their early stages, Gable
said.
In November 2014, Schwab replaced Gill and John Clendening
as co-heads of its retail brokerage business with Terri Kallsen,
who has announced plans to open many more branches.
Clendening is no longer with the company.
McCool's shift to a strategic role was unexpected because of
his more than 30-year association with Schwab Chief Executive
Walt Bettinger. They began working together in 1984 at The
Hampton Company, an Ohio-based retirement plan company that
Bettinger founded in 1983 and sold to Schwab in 1995.
When Bettinger was elevated to President and CEO in 2008, he
made McCool head of Schwab's retirement division and its rapidly
growing unit servicing independent financial advisers and their
customers. Schwab subsequently merged the retirement business
into another unit.
In addition to his recent role overseeing products, McCool
ran Schwab's international businesses and focused on cash and
margin lending products, its charitable foundation and new
advisory businesses, according to the company's website. Those
responsibilities are being dispersed among several executives.
Earlier this year, Schwab said it was seeking a replacement
for Joe Martinetto, its longtime chief financial officer who was
promoted to senior executive vice president and expanding his
role beyond finance. On Tuesday, Gable wrote that Martinetto
will remain CFO "for the foreseeable future."
