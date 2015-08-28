版本:
Schwab says online access to trading platform "unavailable"

NEW YORK Aug 28 Charles Schwab Corp.'s online trading platforms are "temporarily unavailable," a spokesman for the brokerage firm said Friday morning.

The spokesman did not elaborate on the cause of the problem.

Stock trading volumes have been heavy in the past week as a result of strong volatility that active investors seize upon to make trades. Earlier in the week, discount brokers Scottrade Inc and TD Ameritrade reported some order processing issues. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

