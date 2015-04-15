版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 21:27 BJT

Charles Schwab Q1 profit down 7 pct on higher costs, fewer trades

NEW YORK, April 15 Charles Schwab Corp, a pioneer discount stock brokerage, said its first-quarter net income fell 7 percent from the year-earlier period to $302 million on slower client trading activity and higher spending focused largely on its new robo-adviser offering, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios.

Though revenue was up 3 percent from a year earlier, it fell 2 percent from the fourth quarter of 2014. Earnings per share of 22 cents were off 8 percent from a year ago, and missed the consensus analyst estimate of 24 cents. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐