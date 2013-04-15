版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 21:02 BJT

Charles Schwab net profit rises 6 pct

April 15 Online broker Charles Schwab Corp reported a 6 percent increase in quarterly profit, but said that low rates and relatively muted trading activity continued to weigh on its results.

Net profit rose to $206 million, or 15 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from $195 million or 15 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.29 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐