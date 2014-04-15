Discount broker Charles Schwab profit rises 61 pct

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 15 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp reported a 61 percent rise in its first-quarter profit as it earned higher fees from asset management.
Net income available to common stockholders rose to $318 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $198 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015