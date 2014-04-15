版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 21:00 BJT

Discount broker Charles Schwab profit rises 61 pct

April 15 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp reported a 61 percent rise in its first-quarter profit as it earned higher fees from asset management.

Net income available to common stockholders rose to $318 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $198 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
