Discount broker Charles Schwab profit rises 61 pct

April 15 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp reported a 61 percent rise in its first-quarter profit as it earned higher fees from asset management.

Net income available to common stockholders rose to $318 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $198 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)