UPDATE 1-Schwab quarterly profit grows on higher interest revenue

Jan 16 Charles Schwab Corp reported
earnings of $350 million in the last quarter of 2014 as higher
interest income and $33 billion of new client assets
supplemented modest gains in client trading revenue during a
bullish quarter for stocks.
The emphasis on collecting fee-based assets reflects
Schwab's shift from pure discount brokerage to offering advice
to its clients. Trading revenue from commissions and bond
markups grew 6 percent to $297 million from a year earlier,
while trades generating fees in advisory accounts surged 27
percent to $63 million.
Shares of the San Francisco-based company were down 0.2
percent at $26.60 in late morning trading, after earlier
dropping more than 2 percent.
Excluding a $28-million litigation gain related to a
mortgage-backed securities lawsuit and an $8-million loss on
securities sales, Schwab's profit translated to 24 cents a
share, meeting forecasts of analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net revenue of $1.55 billion, up 8 percent from the fourth
quarter of 2013, topped the consensus analyst estimate of $1.53
billion.
Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto warned that
profitability - measured by Schwab's pretax profit margin of
34.9 percent that grew 3.5 percentage points for 2014 - may not
continue at the same pace as the company invests in more
projects and services.
Schwab ended 2014 with 9.4 million active brokerage
accounts, up 3 percent from the end of 2013.
Including Schwab's one-time litigation and sales actions in
the quarter, profit rose 9 percent from $321 million in the
fourth quarter of 2013.
Despite higher-than-expected interest revenue of $584
million that Schwab collected at the end of 2014, analysts were
disappointed by a 6 percent gain in expenses to $997 million and
by flat growth in Schwab's Mutual Fund OneSource program.
Schwab also increased the amount of quarterly fees it waived
on money-market accounts to $193 million from $182 million a
year earlier.
Asset management firms have been waiving such fees for more
than five years because returns on the funds are so low that
fees would create losses on client holdings. Still, after five
years of such large waivers and expectations of rising interest
rates, analysts had hoped to see the fee waivers fall.
