MOVES-Gerald Carey joins Charles Stanley as investment manager

April 15 UK-based investment manager Charles Stanley Group Plc appointed Gerald Carey investment manager.

Carey joins from Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc, where he spent 13 years as an investment manager. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

