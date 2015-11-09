Telios and allies build 10.13 pct stake in Charles Voegele

ZURICH Nov 9 Teleios Global Opportunities
Master Fund Ltd and allies have built a voting stake of more
than 10 percent in Charles Voegele Holding AG, the Swiss
fashion retailer said in a disclosure announcement on Monday.
It said the Cayman Island-based investor together with 2B
LLC, Delaware, USA; Elarof Trust, Auckland, New Zealand; and
Arango Trading & Finance Corp, Road Town Tortola, British Virgin
Islands, at close of trading on Oct. 30 held 891,353 bearer
shares, corresponding to 10.13 percent of voting rights.
"The shareholders act as organised group and are being
represented by Teleios Capital Partners GmbH. Furthermore Arango
Trading & Finance Corp joined the Group as a new member on
October 30, 2015," it said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)