CORRECTED-OVS foreign sales to more than double with Charles Vögele shop conversion

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show that foreign sales will grow
to, not by, 500 mln euros)
MILAN Nov 17 A planned conversion of shops
belonging to Swiss retailer Charles Vögele Holding that
OVS is acquiring will more than double its share of foreign
sales, the chief executive of the Italian retail chain said on
Thursday.
The Sempione Retail consortium - of which OVS owns 35
percent with an option to buy a further 44.5 percent - on
Thursday announced it had secured 82.6 percent of Charles Vögele
through a tender offer launched after the $56 million deal
agreed last September.
OVS CEO Stefano Beraldo said Sempione Retail planned to
delist the Swiss group.
"(Foreign sales) will (increase) to about 500 million euros,
to more than 25 percent of our total revenue," he told Reuters
on the sidelines of a conference.
The Italian group currently makes less than 10 percent of
its revenues from sales abroad.
The Charles Vögele shops to be rebranded as OVS are mainly
in Austria and Switzerland, but also in Slovenia and Hungary,
and the process will be completed within the next 12 months,
Beraldo said.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing
by Valentina Za)