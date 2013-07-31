Charles River Labs quarterly profit beats estimates

July 31 Contract medical researcher Charles
River Laboratories International Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, following the lead of
rival Covance Inc, as drug companies increasingly
outsource research.
Net income from continuing operations was $28.6 million, or
58 cents per share, down from $30.5 million, 63 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 73 cents
per share, ahead of analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share.
Net sales rose about 3 percent to $292.9 million. Charles
River said it was gaining market share and sales rose in both
its preclinical services and research models businesses.
The company, which provides early-stage drug development
services and animal specimens to pharmaceutical companies and
research organizations, also reaffirmed its earnings and sales
forecast for 2013.
Shares of Charles River rose 3 percent on Wednesday after
rival Covance reported better-than-expected results and said
that spending by biopharmaceutical companies on early-stage drug
development was rising.
The contract research industry struggled following the
economic downturn in 2008 and a wave of patent expiries, which
prompted pharmaceutical companies to cut drug development.
However, research and development spending is expected to
grow slowly in coming years and cost-conscious companies are
increasingly outsourcing development to companies such as
Covance, Charles River Laboratories and Quintiles.
Shares of Charles River closed at $45.54 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.