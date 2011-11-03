Schwab program aims to smooth RIA succession issues

* Adviser services head says program to start in H1 2012

* Loans to help junior partners to buy stakes in firms

* October was "record breaking" month for RIA industry

By John McCrank

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 3 Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) plans to introduce a loan program in the first half of next year aimed at helping junior partners buy equity stakes in registered investment adviser (RIA) firms.

RIAs have been taking market share from traditional wire house brokerages and as their asset levels grow it is becoming harder for junior partners to afford to buy into them. That has put succession plans of many RIAs at risk, said Bernie Clark, head of adviser services at Schwab.

"Advisers are struggling a little bit with succession plans," he said in an interview on Thursday on the sidelines of the Schwab IMPACT conference in San Francisco.

Schwab, which provides custodial services to about 7,000 independent RIAs, is still working on the details, but the general idea is that Charles Schwab Bank would provide five or seven-year loans at the market rate to qualified individuals, possibly with the RIA firm backing the adviser.

"We would never want to find ourselves being an owner by default in an advisory firm," Clark said. "There would have to be a buy-back provision off that equity."

The loans would provide enough capital for junior partners to be able to buy a 2 percent or 3 percent stake in their firms.

Clark said that advisers are having a hard time getting loans at many banks because of the current economic environment and because their business model is not always understood.

"Given that we have a unique look into what advisers are and their economics, we are an ideal candidate to create that lending for them," he said.

OCTOBER A BANNER MONTH

Schwab, which manages about $1.58 trillion in client assets, is on pace to add about $50 billion in client assets this year, Clark said, noting that October has been an especially good month.

"October was record breaking in every fashion for the industry."

Schwab releases its monthly metrics around mid-month.

There are about 16,000 RIAs industry wide, with about $2.7 trillion in assets.

About 4,000 RIAs are attending Schwab's IMPACT conference, which runs through Friday. Clark said that he was a little surprised at how much confidence he is hearing when he speaks to advisers.

"People are upbeat, growth is on their mind and they want help in that growth."

One area in which RIAs are expressing concern is the regulatory environment. It is still unclear what impact the sweeping 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform overhaul will have on RIAs.

Whether it is individual states taking a leading role in regulation or the creation of a new self-regulatory organization for the industry, one thing is certain, Clark said: compliance costs are going to go up for advisers.

"They are worried about the implications of it and how they ready themselves for it, and there are certainly some of these advisers where this is practice threatening if they are not large enough and enough cost overlay comes on top," he said.

He said that increased costs would likely lead to increased consolidation, as RIA firms look to share back-office operations and start outsourcing compliance, which could benefit Schwab, which provides those services. (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)