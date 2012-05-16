CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Schwab says to close brokersXpress unit

NEW YORK May 16 Charles Schwab Corp
plans to wind down its brokersXpress unit over the next few
months, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Schwab bought brokersXpress parent optionsXpress in
September for around $1 billion in stock in order to expand its
options and futures reach. The company said that brokersXpress
does not fit into its strategic plan.
Schwab spokeswoman Susan Forman said the majority of
brokersXpress's staff will be folded into either optionsXpress
or into Schwab adviser services. The 160 registered
representatives, and 65 investment adviser representatives it
services, will be given 90-day notice of the closure.