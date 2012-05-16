UPDATE 2-Schwab says to close brokersXpress unit

NEW YORK May 16 Charles Schwab Corp
plans to wind down its brokersXpress unit over the next few
months, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Schwab bought brokersXpress parent optionsXpress in
September for around $1 billion in stock in order to expand its
options and futures reach. The company said that brokersXpress
does not fit into its strategic plan.
San Francisco-based Schwab acts as a custodian to around
7,000 independent registered investment advisers (RIAs).
Schwab spokeswoman Susan Forman said the majority of
brokersXpress' staff of around 15 people would be folded into
either optionsXpress or into Schwab Advisor Services, which
works with RIAs.
The 160 registered representatives, 65 investment adviser
representatives, and 100 RIA clients brokersXpress services will
given a 90-day notice of the closure.
Barry Metzger, chief executive of brokersXpress, declined to
comment.