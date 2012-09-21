Schwab cuts fees on ETFs in bid for market share

Sept 21 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp
cut fees on its exchange-traded funds, seeking to gain
market share for a three-year old product line that has badly
lagged competitors.
Fees were slashed as much as 59 percent across Schwab's U.S.
equity, international equity and bond ETFs starting September
20, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. For example, the fee on the Schwab U.S. Dividend
Equity ETF dropped to 0.07 percentage points from 0.17 points
previously.
The move comes as low-priced ETF leader Vanguard Group has
been gaining market share from higher priced rivals. BlackRock
, the biggest ETF manager, said earlier this month it
planned to cut fees on some of its funds to compete better
against Vanguard.
Schwab managed just $6.7 billion in ETFs at the end of June,
a fraction of the amounts overseen by market leaders.
BlackRock's iShares unit oversaw $644 billion at the end of
July, State Street $240 billion and Vanguard $216
billion, according to ETFGI LLP, a fund research firm based in
London.
Like mutual funds, ETFs typically own a basket of assets
such as stocks or bonds. But unlike mutual funds, which are
priced only once a day, ETFs trade continuously on an exchange
and reprice in real time.
The fee reductions were first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.