UPDATE 2-Schwab cuts fees on ETFs in bid for market share

* Schwab cuts fees across entire family of ETFs
* Cuts range from 59 percent to 17 percent
* Schwab oversees $7.2 bln in ETFs, fraction of leading
firms
* Competitors point to Schwab's higher bid/ask spreads
Sept 21 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp
cut fees on its exchange-traded funds, seeking to gain
market share for a three-year old product line that has badly
lagged competitors.
Fees were slashed as much as 59 percent across Schwab's U.S.
equity, international equity and bond ETFs starting Sept. 20,
according to filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. For example, the fee on the Schwab U.S. Dividend
Equity ETF dropped to 0.07 percentage point from 0.17 point
previously.
The move comes as low-priced ETF leader Vanguard Group has
been gaining market share from higher-priced rivals. BlackRock
, the biggest ETF manager, said earlier this month it
planned to cut fees on some of its funds to compete better
against Vanguard.
"I don't think there is any denying that the ETF market is
competitive," Schwab President and Chief Executive Walt
Bettinger said on a call with reporters on Friday. But the price
cuts were approved over the summer and were not made in direct
response to expected reductions on other firms' ETFs, he said.
Like mutual funds, ETFs typically own a basket of assets
such as stocks or bonds. But unlike mutual funds, which are
priced only once a day, ETFs trade continuously on an exchange
and reprice in real time.
Investors should benefit from the cuts by Schwab and any
follow-on moves by competitors across the $1.5 trillion global
ETF market. But the benefits will be relatively small since ETF
fees are already so low. The cut on Schwab's dividend fund, for
example, would save an investor just $10 a year on a $10,000
investment.
"This positions Schwab as committed to being the low-cost
leader wherever they can," said Dave Nadig, director of research
at IndexUniverse, an ETF analysis firm. "Ultimately, that's good
for them and good for investors."
San Francisco-based Schwab said it managed $7.2 billion in
ETFs at the end of August, a fraction of the amounts overseen by
market leaders. BlackRock's iShares unit oversaw $644 billion at
the end of July, State Street $240 billion and Vanguard
$216 billion, according to ETFGI LLP, a fund research firm based
in London.
Competitors noted that investors bear other costs with ETFs
beyond the management fee. Vanguard ETFs more closely track
their underlying indexes and cost less to trade when measured by
bid and ask spreads, Vanguard spokesman John Woerth said.
For example, the fee on the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
is 0.06 percentage point versus 0.04 point on the Schwab U.S.
Broad Market ETF. But an investor would give up 0.05 point to
buy and then sell the Schwab fund versus 0.02 point for the much
more frequently traded Vanguard fund.
Shares of Charles Schwab gained 16 cents, or 1.2 percent, to
$13.60 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The
shares had gained 19 percent so far this year, outpacing the 16
percent price gain of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.