CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Schwab first quarter profit down 20 pct

BRIEF-Middleby Q4 earnings per share $1.41
* The Middleby Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results
April 16 April 16 Charles Schwab Corp said on Monday its quarterly profit fell 20 percent from a year earlier, due in part to lower asset management fees and higher spending on compensation.
Schwab, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, earned $195 million in the first quarter, or 15 cents a share, compared with $243 million, or 20 cents a share, a year earlier.
* The Middleby Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation