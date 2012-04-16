版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 16日 星期一 21:03 BJT

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Schwab first quarter profit down 20 pct

April 16 April 16 Charles Schwab Corp said on Monday its quarterly profit fell 20 percent from a year earlier, due in part to lower asset management fees and higher spending on compensation.

Schwab, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, earned $195 million in the first quarter, or 15 cents a share, compared with $243 million, or 20 cents a share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐