Schwab's client trades jump in October

* Daily average trades up 9 pct in Oct, up 37 pct for year

* Net new assets of $5 bln miss analyst's expectations

* Schwab's total client assets at $1.68 trillion

Nov 14 Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) said on Monday its daily average trades rose 9 percent in October from September and were up 37 percent from a year earlier, due to a seasonal rise in mutual fund transactions on its OneSource platform.

Schwab said its clients made an average of 509,500 trades in the month, up from 466,800 in September and 371,700 in October 2010. OneSource is a no-transaction fee mutual fund market place, so the higher trading levels do not necessarily reflect a jump in revenue for the month.

The trading results were better than expected, but the company's net new assets from new and existing clients, at $5 billion, was "slightly disappointing," Joel Jeffrey, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said in a note to clients.

"We believe that the weakness in (net new assets) puts increased pressure on the firm's performance for the remainder of the quarter, which could also be negatively impacted by a seasonal slowdown in activity due to the holidays," he said.

Jeffrey was expecting $8 billion per month in net new assets during the fourth quarter.

Schwab's total client assets were $1.68 trillion at the end of the month, up 11 percent from October 2010 and up 6 percent from September 2011, helped by the rally in equities markets in the month.

Rival brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) reported its trading numbers for October last week.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based firm said it had an average of 407,000 client trades per day in the month, up 12 percent from a year earlier and up 4 percent from September. It ended October with $405.2 billion in total client assets, up 10 percent from a year earlier and up 7 percent from September.

Shares of Schwab were down 2.4 percent at $12.06 on Monday afternoon, while TD Ameritrade was down 1.2 percent at $16.92.

(Reporting by John McCrank in Toronto; Editing by Walden Siew)