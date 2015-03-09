U.S. appeals court revives lawsuit over Charles Schwab bond fund

March 9 A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a class-action lawsuit accusing a unit of Charles Schwab Corp of mismanaging a bond index mutual fund.

By a 2-1 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated breach of contract and other claims by plaintiffs led by Northstar Financial Advisors Inc.

Plaintiffs alleged that managers of the Schwab Total Bond Market Fund failed to follow the fund's fundamental investment objectives of trying to track a particular index and not concentrating investments too heavily in one industry.

