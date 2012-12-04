版本:
New Issue- Charles Schwab sells $350 mln in notes

Dec 4 The Charles Schwab Corp on Monday
sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CHARLES SCHWAB

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 0.85 PCT    MATURITY    12/04/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/04/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 0.85 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/06/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 52 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS

