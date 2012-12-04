New Issue- Charles Schwab sells $350 mln in notes

Dec 4 The Charles Schwab Corp on Monday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CHARLES SCHWAB AMT $350 MLN COUPON 0.85 PCT MATURITY 12/04/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/04/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 0.85 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/06/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 52 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS