Schwab profits rise 12 percent

Oct 15 Charles Schwab Corp, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, said on Monday its third-quarter profit rose 12 percent, helped by higher revenue from asset management and administration fees.

Schwab earned $247 million, or 19 cents a share, in the period ended Sept. 30. A year earlier, it earned $220 million, or 18 cents a share.

