UPDATE 2-Discount broker Charles Schwab's profit beats estimates

* 4th-qtr profit $0.23/share vs est $0.21
* Rev up 18 pct to $1.43 bln
Jan 16 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it
earned more from trading commissions and fees for managing
client assets.
Schwab's revenue jumped 18 percent to $1.43 billion in the
fourth quarter and net interest margin was higher than its own
forecast.
The increase in revenue more than offset a 7.5 percent rise
in expenses.
Asset management and administration fees soared 13 percent
to $608 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Trading revenue grew to $231 million from $202 million a
year earlier.
Customer's daily trading volume, Schwab's traditional
measure of client confidence and risk-taking, rose 8 percent to
an average 487,800 trades per day.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which has kept interest rates
artificially low to boost spending, will begin tapering its $85
billion monthly bond buying program by $10 billion starting
2014, boosting net interest income at giant retail brokerages.
Net income available to common stockholders rose to $297
million, or 23 cents per share, from $189 million, or 15 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 21 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The beat was "driven by across-the-board topline strength,
reinforcing our 'increased retail engagement' thesis," Sandler
O'Neill analyst Richard Repetto wrote in a report to investors.
Repetto has a 'buy" rating on Schwab stock.
Shares of the company were marginally up at $26.10 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The stock has jumped 13 percent since the company last
reported results. The broader S&P 500 Financials Sector Index
has gained 9 percent in past three months.