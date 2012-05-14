UPDATE 1-Schwab trading levels bogged down by soft equities

* April trading volume lowest since December

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, May 14 Trading volume at Charles Schwab Corp rose 5 percent in April from a year earlier, helped by the brokerage's purchase of optionsXpress, but on a monthly basis volume was down for the second straight month, reflecting soft equity markets.

Schwab said its clients made an average of 458,900 trades a day in April, which was down 1 percent from March and was the lowest trading level at the company since December.

BMO Capital Markets said the monthly results were basically in line with its expectations, but it plans to lower its estimates for the company going ahead.

Stock "market performance has been weaker-than-expected quarter-to-date, which impacts our asset management fee estimates for the company," BMO Capital Markets analyst David Chiaverini said in a client note.

BMO lowered its 2012 and 2013 earnings per share estimates for Schwab, on a generally accepted accounting principles basis, to 69 cents and 90 cents respectively, down from 71 cents and 95 cents.

Schwab, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, said its total client assets were up 9 percent from a year earlier, and down 0.4 percent from March, at $1.83 trillion.

The San Francisco-based company had 8.68 million brokerage accounts at the end of April, up 7 percent from a year earlier and up 1 percent from March. Schwab added 315,000 active brokerage accounts in September when it bought options trading specialist optionsXpress Holdings Inc.

New and existing clients brought $1 billion in net new assets to the company in April, down 90 percent from March.

"Minimal net new asset growth was not surprising, given that April marks the end of tax season and typically results in outflows as clients pay taxes," UBS analyst Alex Kramm said in a client note.

Schwab's mutual fund sales in April were heaviest in taxable bonds, while large-, mid-, and small-cap equity funds all saw outflows.

Fred Tomczyk, chief executive of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp , said last week that Main Street investors, unlike financial advisers, are still reluctant to invest in the equity markets due to concerns over Europe's debt problem and uncertainty over the economic recovery.

Omaha-based TD Ameritrade said its clients made an average of 368,000 revenue trades a day in April, down 8 percent from a year earlier and down 3 percent from March.

Shares of Schwab were down 0.8 percent at $13 in late Monday morning trading, while shares of TD Ameritrade were down 1.9 percent at $17.61.