Ascena to buy Charming Shoppes for $890 mln

May 2 Women's clothing retailer Ascena Retail Group Inc agreed to buy rival Charming Shoppes Inc for about $890 million in cash.

Ascena will pay $7.35 for every Charming Shoppes share - a 24.5 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close.

